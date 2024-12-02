News & Insights

Iondrive Limited Strengthens Leadership to Boost Battery Recycling

December 02, 2024 — 08:15 pm EST

Southern Gold Limited (AU:ION) has released an update.

Iondrive Limited has bolstered its leadership team with the appointments of Hugo Schumann as Non-Executive Director and Lewis Utting as Commercial Director, aimed at advancing its battery recycling commercialisation. Schumann brings significant expertise in metal extraction technologies, while Utting’s experience in technology commercialisation will aid in scaling Iondrive’s operations to meet market demand. These strategic hires are set to enhance Iondrive’s capabilities in the growing battery recycling sector.

