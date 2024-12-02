Iondrive Limited Strengthens Leadership to Boost Battery Recycling

Southern Gold Limited (AU:ION) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Iondrive Limited has bolstered its leadership team with the appointments of Hugo Schumann as Non-Executive Director and Lewis Utting as Commercial Director, aimed at advancing its battery recycling commercialisation. Schumann brings significant expertise in metal extraction technologies, while Utting’s experience in technology commercialisation will aid in scaling Iondrive’s operations to meet market demand. These strategic hires are set to enhance Iondrive’s capabilities in the growing battery recycling sector.

For further insights into AU:ION stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.