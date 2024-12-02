Iondrive Limited Secures $6M for Battery Recycling Project

Southern Gold Limited (AU:ION) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Iondrive Limited has successfully completed a $6 million placement to advance its innovative Deep Eutectic Solvent-based battery recycling technology, which aims to extract critical minerals from lithium-ion batteries in an environmentally friendly manner. The funds will be used to construct a pilot plant and enhance collaborations in the EU and US, signifying strong investor confidence in the company’s sustainable approach. Key investors include Terra Capital and existing shareholders, highlighting growing interest in green technology solutions.

For further insights into AU:ION stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.