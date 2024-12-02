News & Insights

Stocks

Iondrive Limited Secures $6M for Battery Recycling Project

December 02, 2024 — 08:15 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Southern Gold Limited (AU:ION) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Iondrive Limited has successfully completed a $6 million placement to advance its innovative Deep Eutectic Solvent-based battery recycling technology, which aims to extract critical minerals from lithium-ion batteries in an environmentally friendly manner. The funds will be used to construct a pilot plant and enhance collaborations in the EU and US, signifying strong investor confidence in the company’s sustainable approach. Key investors include Terra Capital and existing shareholders, highlighting growing interest in green technology solutions.

For further insights into AU:ION stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.