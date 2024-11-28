News & Insights

Iondrive Limited Initiates Trading Halt for Capital Raising

November 28, 2024 — 05:57 pm EST

Southern Gold Limited (AU:ION) has released an update.

Iondrive Limited (ASX: ION) has announced a trading halt on its securities as the company prepares a significant capital raising announcement. The halt will remain in effect until either the market announcement is made or normal trading resumes on December 3, 2024. This move reflects Iondrive’s strategic financial maneuvering aimed at bolstering its market position.

