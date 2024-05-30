News & Insights

Iondrive Limited Halts Trading Amidst Capital Raise

May 30, 2024 — 03:34 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Southern Gold Limited (AU:ION) has released an update.

Iondrive Limited (ASX: ION) has requested an immediate trading halt on its securities as it prepares to announce a capital raising initiative. The halt will remain in effect until the announcement is made or trading resumes on Monday, 3 June 2024. Investors are keenly awaiting further details on the company’s financial maneuver.

