Iondrive Limited Halts Trading Amidst Capital Raise

Southern Gold Limited (AU:ION) has released an update.

Iondrive Limited (ASX: ION) has requested an immediate trading halt on its securities as it prepares to announce a capital raising initiative. The halt will remain in effect until the announcement is made or trading resumes on Monday, 3 June 2024. Investors are keenly awaiting further details on the company’s financial maneuver.

