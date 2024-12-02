News & Insights

IonDrive Limited Announces New Securities Issuance

December 02, 2024 — 08:15 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Southern Gold Limited (AU:ION) has released an update.

IonDrive Limited has announced the issuance of new securities, including 435,714,286 fully paid ordinary shares and options expiring in 2026, 2027, and 2028. This move aims to raise capital and potentially enhance the company’s market position. Investors are keen to see how this strategic placement will influence IonDrive’s growth trajectory.

