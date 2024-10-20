Iondrive Achieves Breakthrough in Battery Recycling

Southern Gold Limited (AU:ION) has released an update.

Iondrive Limited has achieved a significant breakthrough in its lithium-ion battery recycling process, demonstrating high recovery rates of critical minerals from lower-grade black mass. The company’s eco-friendly method effectively removes impurities and enhances the recovery of nickel, cobalt, manganese, and lithium, marking a vital step towards commercializing their sustainable technology. The completion of a Pre-Feasibility Study by the end of October 2024 could open doors to developing a pilot plant and securing industry collaborations.

