News & Insights

Stocks

Iondrive Achieves Breakthrough in Battery Recycling

October 20, 2024 — 06:07 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Southern Gold Limited (AU:ION) has released an update.

Iondrive Limited has achieved a significant breakthrough in its lithium-ion battery recycling process, demonstrating high recovery rates of critical minerals from lower-grade black mass. The company’s eco-friendly method effectively removes impurities and enhances the recovery of nickel, cobalt, manganese, and lithium, marking a vital step towards commercializing their sustainable technology. The completion of a Pre-Feasibility Study by the end of October 2024 could open doors to developing a pilot plant and securing industry collaborations.

For further insights into AU:ION stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.