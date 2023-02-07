ION starts to bring clients back online after ransomware attack - source

February 07, 2023 — 04:46 am EST

Written by Harry Robertson for Reuters ->

LONDON, Feb 7 (Reuters) - ION, the financial trading services group hit by a ransomware attack last week, started to bring clients back on to its cleared derivatives platform overnight, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

Among the many ION clients whose operations were likely to have been affected by the attack and ensuing disruption were ABN Amro Clearing ABNd.AS and Intesa Sanpaolo ISP.MI, Italy's biggest bank, according to messages to clients from both banks that were seen by Reuters last week.

The hackers who claimed responsibility for the breach at ION said last week a ransom had been paid, declining to say how much it was, or offer any evidence that the money had been handed over. ION declined to comment on whether the ransom had been paid.

(Reporting by Harry Robertson; Editing by Amanda Cooper)

((harry.robertson@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.