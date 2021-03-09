ION Group launches public voluntary offer on Italy's Cerved at 9.50 euros/share

Giulia Segreti Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/YARA NARDI

ROME, March 9 (Reuters) - Castor srl, an investment vehicle of International fintech company ION Group, said on Tuesday it would launch a public voluntary offer on 100% of Italian credit group Cerved CERV.MI at 9.50 euros per share.

Shares in Cerved closed on Monday at 8.02 euros per share.

The price offered by Castor represents a 34.9% premium on the closing price and a 43% premium with respect to the average share price in the last 12 months, the statement said.

(Reporting by Giulia Segreti, editing by Cristina Carlevaro)

((Giulia.Segreti@tr.com; +39.06.80307714;))

