ION Group, GIC launch 1.86 billion euro bid for Italy's Cerved

ROME, March 9 (Reuters) - International fintech firm ION Group and Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC GIC.UL said on Tuesday they would launch an offer for all of Italian credit group Cerved CERV.MI at 9.50 euros per share, valuing it at 1.86 billion euros ($2.21 billion).

The bid will be made through investment vehicle Castor srl, controlled by FermION Investment group, in which ION holds a 85.75% share, GIC 10%, with the remaining 4.25% in the hands of institutional investors, a filing to the Milan Stock Exchange showed.

The price offered by Castor represents a 34.9% premium on Friday's closing share price and a 43% premium over the average share price in the last 12 months, the filing showed.

Cerved shares closed at 8.02 euros on Monday.

The bidders aim to delist Cerved if the offer is successful, it added. ($1 = 0.8435 euros)

