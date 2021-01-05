ION Geophysical (IO) Deploys New Source Technology for Supermajor

ION Geophysical Corporation IO announced the commercial deployment of its Gemini extended frequency source (“EFS”) technology for a supermajor.

This is the first commercial deployment of the company’s new broadband seismic source technology. Notably, this innovative source technology satisfies the growing industry demand for increased geophysical fidelity in complicated geological structures and simultaneously delivers both improved operational and environmental performances.

In September, subsequent to the technology’s commercialization, Gemini was named by the energy companies in several proprietary tenders, beginning in January. As we know, several E&P investment areas for development and exploration are in the middle of the world's most complex geological settings that require more accurate imaging for low-cost oil and gas extraction.

Gemini offers a large source spectrum, which is significantly richer in low frequencies and has lower environmental impacts. Notably, this is due to the fact that lower frequencies are capable of penetrating rough or high contrast boundaries more effectually, leading to an improved signal to noise ratio in the data, enabling us to see clearly. Thus, Gemini is capable of generating <4Hz frequencies needed to image in complex geological structures, where penetration of low frequencies is crucial.

Importantly, the technology has shown improved functionality and has expanded its market scope since its development. It reflects Gemini’s value to help energy companies optimize their exploration and development decisions for more potential prospects in their portfolios.

Headquartered in Houston, ION Geophysical is a leading provider of geophysical technology, services and solutions for the global oil & gas industry. The company’s stock has gained 63.3% in the past three months.

