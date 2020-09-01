ION Geophysical Announces 3D New Acquisition Multi-client Program In North Sea

(RTTNews) - ION Geophysical Corporation (IO) Tuesay announced a 3D new acquisition multi-client program in the southern North Sea.

The Mid North Sea High is one of the last remaining underexplored regions offshore the prolific United Kingdom Continental Shelf and a recent well confirmed one of the first new plays in recent years. There is limited existing 3D data, providing a unique opportunity to image the entire area in high resolution to better assess future hydrocarbon potential.

The majority of the up to ~11,000 sq km industry-supported survey will be acquired next summer, however, an initial phase started in August to enable completion of the entire program by the end of the 2021 season.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.