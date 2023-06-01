ION ENERGY (TSX:ION) Price Target Decreased by 24.97% to 1.01

The average one-year price target for ION ENERGY (TSX:ION) has been revised to 1.01 / share. This is an decrease of 24.97% from the prior estimate of 1.34 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.33 to a high of 1.52 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 247.04% from the latest reported closing price of 0.29 / share.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PSPFX - Global Resources Fund holds 225K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Formidable Asset Management holds 10K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

