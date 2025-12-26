Ion Beam Applications Signs Proton Therapy Contract With Seoul St. Mary's Hospital

(RTTNews) - Ion Beam Applications SA (IBAB.BR, IOBCF), on Friday, said it has signed a contract with the Catholic University of Korea's Seoul St. Mary's Hospital to install a Proteus PLUS proton therapy solution in Seoul.

The company said the typical price paid by end users for a three-room Proteus PLUS system, including a multi-year maintenance contract, generally ranges from 80 million euros to 100 million euros.

Seoul St. Mary's Hospital plans to begin treating patients by the end of 2029.

The contract covers a Proteus PLUS system with three gantry treatment rooms and a multi-year service agreement, and will also include DynamicARC beam delivery capabilities once regulatory clearance is obtained.

The completed proton therapy center will span eight floors, including underground levels, with a total area of 37,851 square meters.

On Wednesday, Ion Beam Applications closed trading EUR 12.14 on the Brussels Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.