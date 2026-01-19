Markets

Ion Beam Applications Signs MD Anderson Contract For Proton Therapy Upgrade

January 19, 2026 — 01:41 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Ion Beam Applications SA (IOBCF, IBAB.BR), a medical technology company, on Monday said it has signed a contract with the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to modernise its existing Proton Therapy Center in Houston with three Proteus ONE systems.

The company said the typical end-user price for one Proteus ONE solution, including a multi-year maintenance contract, ranges between $45 million and $55 million.

The retrofit will enhance proton therapy capabilities, streamline operations and support continued access to advanced proton therapy technology.

The contract was awarded following a competitive public RFP process.

On Friday, Ion Beam Applications closed trading 1.40% lesser at EUR 14.04 on the Brussels Stock Exchange.

Stocks mentioned

IOBCF

