Ion Beam Applications Reports Strong Growth and Positive Outlook

Ion Beam Applications SA (IBA) showcased robust growth in its third quarter of 2024, with a significant increase in equipment order intake reaching EUR 215 million and a strong order book valued at EUR 1.4 billion. The company also highlighted a successful EUR 93 million funding round for its joint venture, PanTera, to advance the production of actinium 225, alongside notable progress in its Proton Therapy and Other Accelerators businesses. With a positive financial outlook and strategic investments, IBA remains confident in its performance for the year.

