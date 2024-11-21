Ion Beam Applications Reports Strong Growth and Positive Outlook

Ion Beam Applications SA IBA (GB:0GZK) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Ion Beam Applications SA (IBA) showcased robust growth in its third quarter of 2024, with a significant increase in equipment order intake reaching EUR 215 million and a strong order book valued at EUR 1.4 billion. The company also highlighted a successful EUR 93 million funding round for its joint venture, PanTera, to advance the production of actinium 225, alongside notable progress in its Proton Therapy and Other Accelerators businesses. With a positive financial outlook and strategic investments, IBA remains confident in its performance for the year.
For further insights into GB:0GZK stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Nvidia Stock Could Take a Beating from Supply Snags on Blackwell Chips
- ‘This Is Just Pure Hype,’ Says Top Investor About Tesla Stock
- Will Palantir Stock Crash to $28? Jefferies Sounds the Alarm
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.