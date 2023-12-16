Ion Beam Applications (EBR:IBAB) Price Target Increased by 9.24% to 15.88

The average one-year price target for Ion Beam Applications (EBR:IBAB) has been revised to 15.88 / share. This is an increase of 9.24% from the prior estimate of 14.54 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 10.60 to a high of 19.11 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 47.29% from the latest reported closing price of 10.78 / share.

Ion Beam Applications Maintains 1.95% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 1.95%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -0.31. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.76%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 37 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ion Beam Applications. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 2.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IBAB is 0.02%, a decrease of 13.31%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.78% to 649K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 131K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 143K shares, representing a decrease of 9.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IBAB by 19.74% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 129K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 128K shares, representing an increase of 0.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IBAB by 14.14% over the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 93K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 102K shares, representing a decrease of 9.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IBAB by 18.05% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 59K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 58K shares, representing an increase of 1.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IBAB by 11.76% over the last quarter.

ISCF - iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl Small-Cap ETF holds 58K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 48K shares, representing an increase of 17.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IBAB by 0.44% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.