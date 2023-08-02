Ion Beam Applications (EBR:IBAB) Price Target Increased by 9.15% to 24.53

The average one-year price target for Ion Beam Applications (EBR:IBAB) has been revised to 24.53 / share. This is an increase of 9.15% from the prior estimate of 22.47 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 21.72 to a high of 27.93 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 67.10% from the latest reported closing price of 14.68 / share.

Ion Beam Applications Maintains 1.43% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 1.43%.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.76%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 39 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ion Beam Applications. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 2.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IBAB is 0.02%, a decrease of 15.11%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.15% to 669K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 143K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 128K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 102K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 105K shares, representing a decrease of 3.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IBAB by 2.00% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 58K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 61K shares, representing a decrease of 5.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IBAB by 4.16% over the last quarter.

ISCF - iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl Small-Cap ETF holds 48K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22K shares, representing an increase of 53.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IBAB by 111.04% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.