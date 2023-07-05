iomart Group (LSE:IOM) Price Target Decreased by 8.90% to 194.82

The average one-year price target for iomart Group (LSE:IOM) has been revised to 194.82 / share. This is an decrease of 8.90% from the prior estimate of 213.86 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 146.45 to a high of 273.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 13.27% from the latest reported closing price of 172.00 / share.

iomart Group Maintains 3.22% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 3.22%.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.15%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 15 funds or institutions reporting positions in iomart Group. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IOM is 0.01%, an increase of 7.58%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.65% to 609K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The United Kingdom Small Company Series holds 279K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Vector Equity Portfolio Shares holds 63K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 61K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 52K shares, representing an increase of 14.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IOM by 39.89% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 55K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Sustainability Core 1 Portfolio Shares holds 32K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.