Iomart Director Increases Stake with Share Purchase

Iomart Group plc (GB:IOM) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Annette Nabavi, a Non-Executive Director at Iomart Group plc, has increased her stake in the company by purchasing 5,500 shares at 90.8 pence each on the AIM market. This acquisition reflects a modest but strategic investment, representing 0.005% of the total voting rights. Such transactions often indicate confidence in the company’s future performance.
For further insights into GB:IOM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Can MicroStrategy Stock Reach Around $1,000? Here’s What This Investor Expects
- Bank of America Chimes in on Intel Stock, Warning of a Bumpy Road Ahead
- ‘Don’t Jump on the Bandwagon,’ Says J.P. Morgan About Super Micro Computer Stock
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.