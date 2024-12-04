News & Insights

Iomart Director Increases Stake with Share Purchase

December 04, 2024 — 07:42 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Iomart Group plc (GB:IOM) has released an update.

Annette Nabavi, a Non-Executive Director at Iomart Group plc, has increased her stake in the company by purchasing 5,500 shares at 90.8 pence each on the AIM market. This acquisition reflects a modest but strategic investment, representing 0.005% of the total voting rights. Such transactions often indicate confidence in the company’s future performance.

For further insights into GB:IOM stock, check out TipRanks' Stock Analysis page.

