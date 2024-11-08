Iomart Director Boosts Stake with Share Purchase

Iomart Group plc (GB:IOM) has released an update.

Angus MacSween, Non-Executive Director at iomart Group plc, has increased his stake in the company by purchasing 13,020 shares at 76.8 pence each. This acquisition raises his total shareholding to over 17.47 million shares, representing 15.53% of the company’s voting rights. The transaction occurred on the AIM Market of the London Stock Exchange.

