News & Insights

Stocks

Iomart Director Boosts Stake with Share Purchase

November 08, 2024 — 06:22 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Iomart Group plc (GB:IOM) has released an update.

Angus MacSween, Non-Executive Director at iomart Group plc, has increased his stake in the company by purchasing 13,020 shares at 76.8 pence each. This acquisition raises his total shareholding to over 17.47 million shares, representing 15.53% of the company’s voting rights. The transaction occurred on the AIM Market of the London Stock Exchange.

For further insights into GB:IOM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

IMRTF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.