IOHK Invests Six-Figure Sum Into Crypto Asset Manager Wave Financial

Cardano developer house IOHK has made a six-figure investment into Wave Financial â its partner for a new $20 million Cardano fund.

Jenny Corlett, an external spokesperson for IOHK, confirmed the investment had just been made, but declined to comment on the equity arrangement and any plans to make further commits into Wave.

CoinDesk understands the sum isnât big enough for IOHK, a Hong Kong-based company, to have significant sway over Waveâs corporate governance.

Charles Hoskinson, IOHKâs CEO, will become an advisor to Wave Financial as part of the deal.

IOHK invested $10 million into a joint âcFundâ to support startups and early-stage businesses working on Cardano and other IOHK tech initiatives last week.

Wave Financial, a private company based in Los Angeles and London, said it would raise the other $10 million from external investors.

