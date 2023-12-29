IOC sounds out Japan about holding Esports Games in 2026-Kyodo

TOKYO, Dec 29 (Reuters) - The International Olympic Committee (IOC) sounded out Japan about holding an Esports Games in 2026, Kyodo news agency reported on Friday citing several sources.

IOC President Thomas Bach said in October that the organisation would pursue the creation of an Esports Games.

