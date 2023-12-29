News & Insights

IOC sounds out Japan about holding Esports Games in 2026-Kyodo

Credit: REUTERS/WILLY KURNIAWAN

December 29, 2023 — 03:42 am EST

Written by Kaori Kaneko for Reuters ->

TOKYO, Dec 29 (Reuters) - The International Olympic Committee (IOC) sounded out Japan about holding an Esports Games in 2026, Kyodo news agency reported on Friday citing several sources.

IOC President Thomas Bach said in October that the organisation would pursue the creation of an Esports Games.

