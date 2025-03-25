$IOBT stock is up 24% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$IOBT stock has now risen 24% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,725,100 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $IOBT:
$IOBT Insider Trading Activity
$IOBT insiders have traded $IOBT stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IOBT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- QASIM IFTIKHAR AHMAD (Chief Medical Officer) purchased 31,350 shares for an estimated $26,553
- MAI-BRITT ZOCCA (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 12,500 shares for an estimated $10,120
- DEVIN WHITTEMORE SMITH (General Counsel) purchased 12,000 shares for an estimated $9,720
- AMY SULLIVAN (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 10,250 shares for an estimated $8,482
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$IOBT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 9 institutional investors add shares of $IOBT stock to their portfolio, and 12 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- SAMSARA BIOCAPITAL, LLC removed 3,640,015 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,348,813
- ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC removed 1,545,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,622,250
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 1,342,910 shares (-61.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,235,477
- LOGOS GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LP removed 493,827 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $454,320
- LANDSCAPE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.L.C. added 442,196 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $406,820
- FMR LLC removed 314,600 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $330,330
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 270,504 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $248,863
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
You can track data on $IOBT on Quiver Quantitative.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.