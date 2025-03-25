$IOBT stock is up 24% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$IOBT stock has now risen 24% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,725,100 of trading volume.

$IOBT Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $IOBT:

$IOBT insiders have traded $IOBT stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IOBT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

QASIM IFTIKHAR AHMAD (Chief Medical Officer) purchased 31,350 shares for an estimated $26,553

MAI-BRITT ZOCCA (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 12,500 shares for an estimated $10,120

DEVIN WHITTEMORE SMITH (General Counsel) purchased 12,000 shares for an estimated $9,720

AMY SULLIVAN (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 10,250 shares for an estimated $8,482

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$IOBT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 9 institutional investors add shares of $IOBT stock to their portfolio, and 12 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

You can track data on $IOBT on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.