$IOBT stock is up 14% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$IOBT stock has now risen 14% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,374,679 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $IOBT (you can track the company live on Quiver's $IOBT stock page):
$IOBT Insider Trading Activity
$IOBT insiders have traded $IOBT stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IOBT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- HEIDI HUNTER purchased 15,000 shares for an estimated $20,884
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$IOBT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 4 institutional investors add shares of $IOBT stock to their portfolio, and 13 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 224,949 shares (-83.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $245,194
- BRIDGEWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 99,000 shares (-56.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $107,910
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 69,714 shares (-8.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $75,988
- DAUNTLESS INVESTMENT GROUP, LLC removed 66,200 shares (-8.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $72,158
- ROYAL BANK OF CANADA removed 60,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $65,400
- LANDSCAPE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.L.C. removed 41,962 shares (-9.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $45,738
- UBS GROUP AG removed 34,675 shares (-73.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $37,795
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
$IOBT Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $IOBT in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- HC Wainwright & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 04/01/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $IOBT, check out Quiver Quantitative's $IOBT forecast page.
You can track data on $IOBT on Quiver Quantitative.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.