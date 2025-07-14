$IOBT stock is up 14% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$IOBT stock has now risen 14% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,374,679 of trading volume.

$IOBT Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $IOBT (you can track the company live on Quiver's $IOBT stock page ):

$IOBT insiders have traded $IOBT stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IOBT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

HEIDI HUNTER purchased 15,000 shares for an estimated $20,884

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$IOBT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 4 institutional investors add shares of $IOBT stock to their portfolio, and 13 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$IOBT Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $IOBT in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

HC Wainwright & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 04/01/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $IOBT, check out Quiver Quantitative's $IOBT forecast page.

