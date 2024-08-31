News & Insights

IO Biotech's Phase 3 Trial Data Fails To Show Superiority In ORR For IO102-IO103 With KEYTRUDA

August 31, 2024 — 03:37 am EDT

(RTTNews) - IO Biotech (IOBT) announced that the Independent Data Monitoring Committee found the data from the Pivotal Phase 3 Trial of IO102-IO103 in combination with KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) as a first-line treatment for advanced melanoma did not meet the criteria for declaring superiority in overall response rate or ORR.

However, the Independent Data Monitoring Committee or IDMC recommended continuation of the company's pivotal Phase 3 trial of its lead investigational therapeutic vaccine, IO102-IO103, following a per-protocol interim analysis. The trial is evaluating IO102-IO103 in combination with KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab), Merck's anti-PD-1 therapy, as a first-line treatment for patients with unresectable or metastatic (advanced) melanoma.

Based on their review of the safety and efficacy data, the IDMC recommended that the trial continue without modifications and noted that no new safety signals were observed. The primary endpoint of progression-free survival (PFS) is projected to be reached in the first half of 2025.

The per-protocol interim analysis was performed one year after 225 patients were randomized in the trial.

IOBT closed Friday's regular trading at $1.50 down $0.04 or 2.60%. In the after-hours trading, the stock further dropped $0.19 or 12.67%.

RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
