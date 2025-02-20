IO Biotech to Present Cylembio™ Development Update at 45th Annual Cowen Health Care Conference

IO Biotech to present Cylembio™ updates at Cowen Health Care Conference, discussing ongoing clinical trials and launch preparations.

IO Biotech announced that CEO Dr. Mai-Britt Zocca will present an overview of the company, including updates on their cancer vaccine candidate Cylembio™, at the upcoming 45th Annual Cowen Health Care Conference in Boston from March 3-5, 2025. Dr. Zocca will detail Cylembio's development, which is designed to target tumor and immune-suppressive cells in the tumor microenvironment. The company is currently conducting several pivotal clinical trials evaluating Cylembio in combination with Merck's KEYTRUDA® for treating advanced melanoma and other solid tumors. Enrollment for these trials has been completed, and IO Biotech retains global commercial rights for Cylembio, which has received Breakthrough Therapy Designation from the FDA based on promising trial results. A webcast of the presentation will be available for 90 days following the event on the company's website.

Full Release







Presentation will include an update on the development and launch preparations of Cylembio™ (imsapepimut and etimupepimut, adjuvanted)









NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IO Biotech (Nasdaq: IOBT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel, immune-modulatory, off-the-shelf therapeutic cancer vaccines, today announced that Mai-Britt Zocca, PhD, President and CEO, will present a company overview at the 45



th



Annual Cowen Health Care Conference to be held March 3-5, 2025 in Boston, MA. Dr. Zocca, joined by Amy Sullivan, CFO, and Qasim Ahmad, MD, CMO, will also be hosting one-on-one investor meetings during the conference.







Presentation Details









Date and Time:



Wednesday, March 5, 2025, 2:30-3:00 PM EST







Presenter:



Mai-Britt Zocca, PhD, President & CEO







Webcast Link



:



https://wsw.com/webcast/cowen177/iobt/2022522







A webcast replay of the presentation will be available from the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.iobiotech.com for 90 days.







About Cylembio™







Cylembio™ (imsapepimut and etimupepimut, adjuvanted), is an investigational, immune-modulatory, off-the-shelf therapeutic cancer vaccine designed to kill both tumor cells and immune-suppressive cells in the tumor microenvironment (TME) by stimulating activation and expansion of T cells against indoleamine 2,3-dioxygenase (IDO1) positive and/or programmed death-ligand 1 (PD-L1) positive cells. The company is currently conducting a pivotal Phase 3 trial (IOB-013/KN-D18; NCT05155254) investigating Cylembio in combination with Merck’s anti-PD-1 therapy, KEYTRUDA



®



(pembrolizumab) versus pembrolizumab alone in patients with advanced melanoma, a Phase 2 basket trial (IOB-022/KN-D38; NCT05077709) investigating Cylembio in combination with pembrolizumab as first line treatment in patients with advanced solid tumors, and a Phase 2 basket trial (IOB-032/PN-E40; NCT05280314) investigating Cylembio in combination with pembrolizumab as neo-adjuvant/adjuvant treatment of patients with solid tumors. Enrollment in the three ongoing company-sponsored clinical trials is now complete.





The clinical trials are sponsored by IO Biotech and conducted in collaboration with Merck, which is supplying pembrolizumab. IO Biotech maintains global commercial rights to Cylembio.





KEYTRUDA



®



is a registered trademark of Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, a subsidiary of Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA.







About IO Biotech







IO Biotech is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel, immune-modulatory, off-the-shelf therapeutic cancer vaccines based on its T-win



®



platform. The T-win platform is based on a novel approach to cancer vaccines designed to activate T cells to target both tumor cells and the immune-suppressive cells in the tumor microenvironment. IO Biotech is advancing its lead investigational cancer vaccine candidate, Cylembio™ (imsapepimut and etimupepimut, adjuvanted) also known as IO102-IO103 in clinical trials, and additional pipeline candidates through preclinical development. Based on positive Phase 1/2 first line metastatic melanoma data, IO102-IO103, in combination with Merck’s anti-PD-1 therapy, KEYTRUDA



®



(pembrolizumab), has been granted a Breakthrough Therapy Designation for the treatment of advanced melanoma by the US Food and Drug Administration. IO Biotech is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark and has US headquarters in New York, New York.





For further information, please visit



www.iobiotech.com



. Follow us on our social media channels on



LinkedIn



and X (



@IOBiotech



).





Cylembio is a trademark of IO Biotech ApS.







Forward-Looking Statement







This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements, including regarding the timing or outcome of primary analysis of the company’s Phase 3 trial, other current or future clinical trials, their progress, enrollment or results, or the company’s financial position or cash runway, are based on IO Biotech’s current assumptions and expectations of future events and trends, which affect or may affect its business, strategy, operations or financial performance, and actual results and other events may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements due to numerous risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. Because forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and should not be unduly relied upon. Except to the extent required by law, IO Biotech undertakes no obligation to update these statements, whether as a result of any new information, future developments or otherwise.







Contact:









Investors







Maryann Cimino, Director of Investor Relations





IO Biotech, Inc.





617-710-7305







mci@iobiotech.com









Media







Julie Funesti





Edelman





917-498-1967







julie.funesti@edelman.com





