IO Biotech Begins Review Of Strategic Options As Cash Runway Narrows

(RTTNews) - IO Biotech (IOBT) has opened the door to a potential merger, asset sale, or even dissolution as it evaluates "a range of strategic alternatives," a move that underscores the pressure facing the clinical-stage cancer-vaccine developer amid a tightening cash runway.

The company said its board has initiated a formal process to assess options that could maximize shareholder value, while also weighing additional cost-cutting measures, including a further reduction in its workforce. No timeline has been set, and IO Biotech emphasized that there is no guarantee the review will result in a transaction.

The announcement comes as IO Biotech continues advancing its T-win platform, which is designed to generate immune-modulatory, off-the-shelf therapeutic cancer vaccines targeting both tumor cells and immunosuppressive cells in the tumor microenvironment.

Pipeline Snapshot

IO Biotech's pipeline centers on Cylembio and next-generation T-win candidates, each positioned for different tumor settings.

Cylembio (imsapepimut and etimupepimut, adjuvanted)

•IOB-013/KN-D18 is a Phase 3 trial in advanced melanoma. Evaluates Cylembio plus pembrolizumab vs pembrolizumab alone in previously untreated unresectable/ metastatic melanoma; topline data showed clinically meaningful PFS improvement but narrowly missed statistical significance.

•IOB-022/KN-D38 is a Phase 2 basket study in NSCLC and SCCHN. It assesses Cylembio plus pembrolizumab in the first-line metastatic NSCLC and recurrently/ metastatic head and neck cancer, with enrollment completed and encouraging PFS/OS signals reported.

•IOB-032/PN-E40 is a Phase 2 study in solid tumors (neoadjuvant/ adjuvant). Tests Cylembio plus pembrolizumab in solid tumors in peri-operative setting, with enrollment completed and ongoing data maturation.

Next-Generation T-win Candidates

•IO112- In preclinical stage targeting Arginase-1. Demonstrated anti-tumor activity and modulation of immunosuppressive myeloid cells in preclinical models, with the company positioning it as the next candidate expected to enter clinical development.

•IO170- In preclinical stage targeting TGF ß. Showed induction of immune responses capable of inhibiting tumor growth and reducing lung metastasis in preclinical studies, with further development plans underway.

Financial Position

IO Biotech ended the third quarter of 2025 with $30.7 million in cash and cash equivalents, just sufficient to fund operations through the first quarter in 2026.

The constrained cash position adds urgency to the strategic review, particularly as the company prepares for potential regulatory discussions and future clinical development commitments.

IOBT has traded between $0.20 and $2.79 over the past year. The stock closed yesterday's session at $0.20, down 59.74%, touching its 52-week low, before edging up to $0.24 in overnight trading, a gain of 16.91%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.