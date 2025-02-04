IO Biotech Announces Preclinical Data Publication For IO112, Arginase 1-Targeting Cancer Vaccine

(RTTNews) - IO Biotech (IOBT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, on Tuesday announced the publication of preclinical data for its immune-modulatory cancer vaccine candidate, IO112, in the Journal for ImmunoTherapy of Cancer.

The data highlights how IO112, which targets arginase 1 or Arg1, inhibits tumor growth by reprogramming tumor-associated macrophages or TAMs and promoting a proinflammatory tumor microenvironment or TME.

Arginase 1 is a key immune-suppressive enzyme highly expressed in various cancers, and the preclinical study suggests that IO112 enhances anti-tumor immunity by activating Arg1-specific T cells.

The findings support continued clinical development of this approach, with an Investigational New Drug or IND application expected to be submitted to the US FDA in 2025.

IO112 is designed to target difficult-to-treat tumors with high levels of myeloid-derived suppressor cells or MDSCs, such as those found in renal, head and neck, breast, pancreatic, ovarian, colorectal, and prostate cancers.

IO Biotech aims to transform cancer treatment by targeting both tumor cells and immune-suppressive cells in the TME using its T-win platform.

Currently, IOBT is trading at $0.92 up by 3.37%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.