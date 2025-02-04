News & Insights

BioTech
IOBT

IO Biotech Announces Preclinical Data Publication For IO112, Arginase 1-Targeting Cancer Vaccine

February 04, 2025 — 01:33 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - IO Biotech (IOBT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, on Tuesday announced the publication of preclinical data for its immune-modulatory cancer vaccine candidate, IO112, in the Journal for ImmunoTherapy of Cancer.

The data highlights how IO112, which targets arginase 1 or Arg1, inhibits tumor growth by reprogramming tumor-associated macrophages or TAMs and promoting a proinflammatory tumor microenvironment or TME.

Arginase 1 is a key immune-suppressive enzyme highly expressed in various cancers, and the preclinical study suggests that IO112 enhances anti-tumor immunity by activating Arg1-specific T cells.

The findings support continued clinical development of this approach, with an Investigational New Drug or IND application expected to be submitted to the US FDA in 2025.

IO112 is designed to target difficult-to-treat tumors with high levels of myeloid-derived suppressor cells or MDSCs, such as those found in renal, head and neck, breast, pancreatic, ovarian, colorectal, and prostate cancers.

IO Biotech aims to transform cancer treatment by targeting both tumor cells and immune-suppressive cells in the TME using its T-win platform.

Currently, IOBT is trading at $0.92 up by 3.37%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTech
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

IOBT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.