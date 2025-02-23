IO Biotech Announces Positive Findings on TGF-β-Directed Peptide Vaccine for Solid Tumors at AACR-IO Conference

IO Biotech presents a peptide vaccine targeting TGF-β to enhance anti-tumor immunity at AACR conference 2025.

Full Release





• Findings support the development of a novel peptide vaccine targeting the immunosuppressive effects of Transforming Growth Beta (TGF-





β





) in solid tumors







NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IO Biotech (Nasdaq: IOBT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel, immune-modulatory, off-the-shelf therapeutic cancer vaccines, today announced details of its poster presentation at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR)-IO conference taking place February 23-26, 2025, in Los Angeles, California.







Poster Presentation Details









Title:



A TGF-β-directed peptide vaccine induces T cell activation & drives anti-tumor activity by modulating the architecture of the tumor microenvironment







Poster number:



B117







Presenter:



Matteo Bocci, PhD, Senior Scientist







Date and time:



Tuesday, February 25, 2025, 1:45-4:00 PM PST







Location:



JW Marriott Los Angeles, Platinum Ballroom A-E





Transforming Growth Factor Beta (TGF-β) is a key immune-suppressive factor in the tumor microenvironment (TME) of most solid tumors, often limiting the efficacy of various immune-oncology therapies. While global TGF-β inhibition strategies have shown limited success due to systemic toxicity, a more targeted modulation approach may be key to achieving sustained anti-tumor activity. IO Biotech’s proprietary T-win



®



platform is designed to selectively modulate TGF-β activity rather than fully inhibit it, targeting both tumor cells and key immune-suppressive cells within the TME.





The poster details the potential of IO170, a TGF-β peptide vaccine that showed significantly reduced tumor growth in pancreatic adenocarcinoma and prostate cancer models. The vaccine-induced robust immune responses reshaped the TME without causing systemic toxicity or adverse off-target effects. These findings support the continued development of an immune-modulatory vaccine targeting TGF-β as a novel approach for treating a wide range of cancers.





“Unlike other existing approaches that aim at inhibiting the TGFβ signaling systemically, our strategy uniquely targets TGFβ+ cells that are contributing to key immune resistance mechanisms in cancer,” said Ayako Wakatsuki Pedersen, PhD, Senior Vice President of Translational Research at IO Biotech. “These findings further validate our approach to immune-modulatory cancer vaccines that reshape the tumor microenvironment to enhance treatment efficacy. We look forward to advancing this research and sharing additional data as we explore its clinical applications while we prepare for an Investigational New Drug Application (IND) submission to FDA for IO170.”







About IO Biotech







IO Biotech is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel, immune-modulatory, off-the-shelf therapeutic cancer vaccines based on its T-win



®



platform. The T-win platform is based on a novel approach to cancer vaccines designed to activate T cells to target both tumor cells and the immune-suppressive cells in the tumor microenvironment. IO Biotech is advancing its lead investigational cancer vaccine candidate, Cylembio™ (imsapepimut and etimupepimut, adjuvanted) also known as IO102-IO103 in clinical trials, and additional pipeline candidates through preclinical development. Based on positive Phase 1/2 first line metastatic melanoma data, IO102-IO103, in combination with Merck’s anti-PD-1 therapy, KEYTRUDA



®



(pembrolizumab), has been granted a Breakthrough Therapy Designation for the treatment of advanced melanoma by the US Food and Drug Administration. IO Biotech is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark and has US headquarters in New York, New York.





For further information, please visit



www.iobiotech.com



. Follow us on our social media channels on



LinkedIn



and X (



@IOBiotech



).





Cylembio is a trademark of IO Biotech ApS.







Forward-Looking Statement







This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements, including regarding the timing or outcome of primary analysis of the company’s Phase 3 trial, other current or future clinical trials, their progress, enrollment or results, or the company’s financial position or cash runway, are based on IO Biotech’s current assumptions and expectations of future events and trends, which affect or may affect its business, strategy, operations or financial performance, and actual results and other events may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements due to numerous risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. Because forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and should not be unduly relied upon. Except to the extent required by law, IO Biotech undertakes no obligation to update these statements, whether as a result of any new information, future developments or otherwise.







Contact:









Investors







Maryann Cimino, Director of Investor Relations





IO Biotech, Inc.





617-710-7305







mci@iobiotech.com









Media







Julie Funesti





Edelman





917-498-1967







julie.funesti@edelman.com





