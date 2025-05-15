$INZY stock is up 12% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$INZY stock has now risen 12% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $2,689,936 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $INZY:
$INZY Insider Trading Activity
$INZY insiders have traded $INZY stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $INZY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DOUGLAS A TRECO (CEO & Chairman) sold 8,819 shares for an estimated $7,848
$INZY Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 47 institutional investors add shares of $INZY stock to their portfolio, and 58 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- SAMLYN CAPITAL, LLC removed 3,259,158 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,027,867
- EVENTIDE ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 1,914,436 shares (-46.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,302,987
- SATURN V CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP removed 875,328 shares (-63.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $796,548
- FMR LLC removed 645,806 shares (-35.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $587,683
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 567,349 shares (+1144.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,571,556
- ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C. removed 513,629 shares (-9.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,422,752
- ROCK SPRINGS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP removed 416,684 shares (-10.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $379,182
$INZY Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $INZY in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/12/2025
- H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 01/10/2025
