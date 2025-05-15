$INZY stock is up 12% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$INZY stock has now risen 12% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $2,689,936 of trading volume.

$INZY Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $INZY:

$INZY insiders have traded $INZY stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $INZY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DOUGLAS A TRECO (CEO & Chairman) sold 8,819 shares for an estimated $7,848

$INZY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 47 institutional investors add shares of $INZY stock to their portfolio, and 58 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$INZY Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $INZY in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/12/2025

H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 01/10/2025

