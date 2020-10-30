INX to List on Canadian Securities Exchange Following IPO

Cryptocurrencies

The INX cryptocurrency and security token exchange intends to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange once it wraps up its initial public offering.

  • INX’s digital security offering, the first such IPO registered with U.S. regulators, intends to raise $117 million from U.S. investors.
  • Company leads say the CSE listing will be a boon for liquidity.
  • The news follows INX’s Oct. 27 acquisition of alternative trading system OpenFinance.

