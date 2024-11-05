Inwit Shows Strong Q3 Performance with Revenue Growth

Inwit (IT:INW) has released an update.
Inwit reported a robust performance in Q3 2024, with consolidated revenues increasing by 7.6% year-on-year, driven by new hospitalities, enhanced indoor coverage, and inflation adjustments. The company’s EBITDAaL grew by 9%, reflecting improved rental cost efficiency, while net profit rose by 2.2% compared to the same period last year. Inwit remains committed to expanding its infrastructure with significant investments aimed at supporting digital and shared infrastructures.
