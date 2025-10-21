Inwido Reports Lower Q3 Profit On Weak Product Mix And Low Demand

(RTTNews) - Inwido AB (publ) (INWI.ST), Tuesday posted third quarter results for the year 2025.

Net sales of SEK 2,224 million for the third quarter of 2025, a 2 percent decline from SEK 2,273 million a year earlier, as a negative product mix and a slow start to the quarter weighed on performance.

Net income fell 18 percent to SEK 162 million, compared with SEK 198 million in the same period last year, while earnings per share dropped to SEK 2.65 from SEK 3.23.

For the first nine months, net sales rose 2 percent to SEK 6,562 million, with profit after tax slightly lower at SEK 371 million versus SEK 380 million a year earlier.

INWI.ST closed Tuesday's trading at SEK 154.10, down SEK 25.60 or 14.25 percent on the Nasdaq Stockholm.

