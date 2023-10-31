InvoCare (ASX:IVC) Price Target Increased by 7.22% to 12.10

The average one-year price target for InvoCare (ASX:IVC) has been revised to 12.10 / share. This is an increase of 7.22% from the prior estimate of 11.29 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 10.35 to a high of 13.34 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 4.39% from the latest reported closing price of 12.66 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 55 funds or institutions reporting positions in InvoCare. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IVC is 0.05%, an increase of 16.90%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.13% to 8,588K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,933K shares representing 1.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,903K shares, representing an increase of 1.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IVC by 7.46% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,151K shares representing 0.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,092K shares, representing an increase of 5.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IVC by 7.05% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 908K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 744K shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 740K shares, representing an increase of 0.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IVC by 8.41% over the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 585K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 605K shares, representing a decrease of 3.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IVC by 9.63% over the last quarter.

