BioTech
IVF

INVO Records Q1 Net Loss Of $5 Mln; Stock Down

June 23, 2026 — 05:25 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - INVO Fertility Inc. (IVF), a healthcare fertility company, on Monday reported financial results for the first quarter ending on March 31, 2026, recording a net loss of $5.5 million.

Shares dropped over 7% after the announcement in Monday's trade.

Q1 2026:

The company reported a net loss of $5.54 million, lower than the net loss of $17.40 million in 2025. The lower loss can be attributed to the discontinuation of operations in NAYA therapeutics, a subsidiary that contributed $15 million to the net loss in the previous year. Net loss from continuing operations attributable to the stockholder amounted to $3.8 per share, compared to $297.87 per share in the same period of the prior year. Revenues for the first quarter reached $2.01 million, a 23% increase from the $1.64 million recorded in the first quarter a year ago.

Adjusted EBITDA was a loss of $1.26 million in the first quarter, compared to the adjusted EBITDA loss of $0.61 million in the previous year.

Cash held by the company on March 31, 2026, totaled $4.9 million.

Operational Highlights:

The company completed the acquisition of Family Beginnings in February 2026, adding a fourth operational fertility clinic in the United States and expanding INVO Fertility's Midwest presence.

INVO also gained $7.1 million in the exercise of warrants, $2 million of which was used to settle a deferred consideration related to the acquisition of Wisconsin Fertility Institute and to reduce debt.

IVF closed Monday at $1.39, down 7.33%. In the pre-market, shares are trading at $1.32, down 4.88%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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