INVO Fertility Shares Surge On Patent Issuance For Modified INVOcell Device

February 11, 2026 — 10:59 am EST

(RTTNews) - INVO Fertility, Inc. (IVF) announced the issuance of a U.S. patent covering a modified version of its proprietary INVOcell device. The patent became effective on February 10, 2026, extending intellectual property protection through 2040.

The INVOcell device is the world's first FDA-cleared intravaginal culture (IVC) system, enabling fertilization and early embryo development to occur within a woman's body. The newly patented modification incorporates a simplified design with a single main chamber, developed based on clinical feedback, to enhance usability in assisted reproductive care.

The company announced a 1-for-8 reverse stock split on November 28, 2025.

IVF is currently trading at $1.21, up 9.08%.

