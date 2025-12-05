INVO Fertility (IVF) Price Target Increased by 700.00% to 146.88

The average one-year price target for INVO Fertility (NasdaqCM:IVF) has been revised to $146.88 / share. This is an increase of 700.00% from the prior estimate of $18.36 dated November 14, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $145.44 to a high of $151.20 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 9,563.16% from the latest reported closing price of $1.52 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 13 funds or institutions reporting positions in INVO Fertility. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 18.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IVF is 0.00%, an increase of 92.20%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 145.40% to 319K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DRW Securities holds 175K shares representing 9.23% ownership of the company.

Citadel Advisors holds 67K shares representing 3.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Jane Street Group holds 41K shares representing 2.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Virtu Financial holds 16K shares representing 0.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Money Concepts Capital holds 16K shares representing 0.82% ownership of the company.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.