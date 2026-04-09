INVO Fertility (IVF) Price Target Increased by 400.00% to 20.40

The average one-year price target for INVO Fertility (NasdaqCM:IVF) has been revised to $20.40 / share. This is an increase of 400.00% from the prior estimate of $4.08 dated March 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $20.20 to a high of $21.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 914.93% from the latest reported closing price of $2.01 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 12 funds or institutions reporting positions in INVO Fertility. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 7.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IVF is 0.00%, an increase of 4.35%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 17.89% to 262K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Armistice Capital holds 208K shares representing 12.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

ADAR1 Capital Management holds 27K shares representing 1.65% ownership of the company.

Citadel Advisors holds 24K shares representing 1.47% ownership of the company.

Tower Research Capital LLC holds 4K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares , representing an increase of 31.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IVF by 25.84% over the last quarter.

SBI Securities Co. holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

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