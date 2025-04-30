INVO Fertility, Inc. Reports Record Revenue Growth in Q4 2024 and Full Year 2024 Financial Results

INVO Fertility reported increased revenues and higher net losses for Q4 and full year 2024, focusing on fertility operations.

Quiver AI Summary

INVO Fertility, Inc. has reported its fourth quarter and full year financial results for 2024, showing significant revenue growth. In Q4 2024, revenue reached $1.68 million, a 22% increase from the previous year, while annual revenue surged by 116% to $6.53 million. Despite these gains, the company experienced a net loss that widened to $3.6 million in Q4 and $9.1 million for the year, largely due to the costs associated with the acquisition of NAYA Therapeutics. Adjusted EBITDA improved significantly, indicating better operational efficiency. The company's focus is now on fertility services following a decision to divest a majority stake in NAYA, with a commitment to expand its fertility clinic operations amid increasing demand for assisted reproductive technologies. The management believes that these changes position INVO Fertility for future growth and improved cash flow.

Potential Positives

Revenue for Q4 2024 reached $1,685,966, representing a 22% increase compared to Q4 2023.

Full-year 2024 revenue increased by 116% to $6,532,000 compared to $3,020,575 in 2023, indicating strong growth in the company's core operations.

Adjusted EBITDA for Q4 2024 improved significantly by approximately $570,000 compared to the same period last year, showcasing operational efficiency advancements.

The company's strategic decision to divest a majority stake in NAYA Therapeutics allows it to refocus on its core fertility operations and capitalize on favorable market trends in fertility care.

Potential Negatives

Net loss increased significantly to $(9.1) million for the full year 2024, compared to $(8.0) million in the previous year.

Adjusted EBITDA remained negative at $(2.2) million for 2024, despite an improvement over the prior year, indicating ongoing financial challenges.

The company incurred substantial merger-related costs associated with the acquisition of NAYA Therapeutics, further impacting financial performance.

FAQ

What were INVO Fertility's Q4 2024 financial highlights?

Revenue for Q4 2024 was $1.69 million, a 22% increase compared to Q4 2023, despite a net loss increase.

How did the financial results for 2024 compare to 2023?

For 2024, revenue increased by 116% to $6.53 million, while the net loss rose to $9.1 million.

What changes did INVO Fertility make regarding NAYA Therapeutics?

INVO Fertility announced it would divest a majority stake in NAYA Therapeutics to focus on core fertility operations.

What are the future plans for INVO Fertility?

The company plans to expand its fertility clinics into new markets to meet rising public demand for fertility solutions.

What is Adjusted EBITDA and how was it used in the report?

Adjusted EBITDA provides insights into operational performance, excluding losses from NAYA Therapeutics and merger-related costs.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Full Release



SARASOTA, Fla., April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INVO Fertility, Inc. (Nasdaq: IVF) (“INVO Fertility” or the “Company”), a healthcare services fertility company focused on expanding access to advanced treatment through the establishment, acquisition and operation of fertility clinics, today announced fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results.







Q4 2024 Financial Highlights (all metrics compared to Q4 2023 unless otherwise noted)









Revenue was $1,685,966, an increase of 22% compared to $1,381,754.



Revenue was $1,685,966, an increase of 22% compared to $1,381,754.



Consolidated clinic revenue from the Company's INVO Center in Atlanta, Georgia, and fertility clinic in Madison, Wisconsin increased 24% to $1,687,300, compared to $1,362,938.



Consolidated clinic revenue from the Company's INVO Center in Atlanta, Georgia, and fertility clinic in Madison, Wisconsin increased 24% to $1,687,300, compared to $1,362,938.



Revenue from all clinics, including both consolidated and equity method clinics, was $2,034,332, an increase of 24% compared to $1,634,912.



Revenue from all clinics, including both consolidated and equity method clinics, was $2,034,332, an increase of 24% compared to $1,634,912.



Net loss increased to $(3.6) million compared to $(2.0) million as a result of the addition of NAYA Therapeutics during the period and the corresponding merger costs.



Net loss increased to $(3.6) million compared to $(2.0) million as a result of the addition of NAYA Therapeutics during the period and the corresponding merger costs.



Adjusted EBITDA (see table included) was $(450,908) compared to $(1.0) million in the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA does not include the loss from NAYA Therapeutics, Inc. (“NAYA TX”) or corresponding merger related costs, which, as recently announced, the Company is in the process of divesting a majority stake in.













2024 Financial Highlights (all metrics compared to 2023 unless otherwise noted)









Revenue was $6,532,000, an increase of 116% compared to $3,020,575.



Revenue was $6,532,000, an increase of 116% compared to $3,020,575.



Consolidated clinic revenue increased 125% to $6,450,431, compared to $2,862,574.



Consolidated clinic revenue increased 125% to $6,450,431, compared to $2,862,574.



Revenue from all clinics was $7,731,177, including both consolidated and equity method clinics, an increase of 78% compared to $4,346,933.



Revenue from all clinics was $7,731,177, including both consolidated and equity method clinics, an increase of 78% compared to $4,346,933.



Net loss increased to $(9.1) million compared to $(8.0) million as a result of the addition of NAYA Therapeutics and corresponding merger costs.



Net loss increased to $(9.1) million compared to $(8.0) million as a result of the addition of NAYA Therapeutics and corresponding merger costs.



Adjusted EBITDA (see table included) was $(2.2) compared to $(4.9) million.













Management Commentary







“We achieved record revenue during 2024 of $6.5 million, an increase of 116% compared to 2023, thanks to the hard work of our fertility teams at our clinics across the U.S.,” commented Steve Shum, CEO of INVO Fertility. “Importantly, we have dramatically streamlined and improved our fertility-based operating structure to move the Company towards positive cash flow. In fact, Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2024 was the best quarterly period in the Company’s recent history showing an improvement of approximately $570,000 from the comparable period of a year ago.”





“Following our announcement to divest a majority stake in NAYA TX, we have refocused our efforts towards being a fertility company to continue capitalizing on the favorable market trends and recent policy developments that underscore the importance of fertility care. Leveraging the success of our existing three operating fertility centers in Wisconsin, Georgia and Alabama, we are actively pursuing expansion into additional markets. Our planned expansion comes at a pivotal moment given the further declines in the U.S. fertility rate and rising public demand for solutions which are aligned with our objective to expand access to care for patients in need.”







Return to Focus on Fertility Operations







On April 14, 2025, the Company announced its decision to divest a majority stake in NAYA TX. The retained minority position is expected to provide value upside for the Company, assuming the successful clinical development of NAYA TX’s bifunctional antibodies. The revised corporate structure is intended to enable both businesses to focus on their respective opportunities and operations, with the existing management team and board of directors set to lead the INVO Fertility, Inc. public company moving forward. NAYA TX will return to being a privately held biotechnology company led by its management team and board. The final separation is subject to completing definitive transaction documents and key closing conditions, including receipt of necessary approvals.





The global fertility services market is projected to grow driven by rising infertility rates, delayed parenthood, and increasing acceptance of assisted reproductive technologies (ART). In the U.S., the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported a 50% increase in ART-conceived births from 2012 to 2021, with ART now accounting for 2.3% of all births.







Use of Non-GAAP Measure







Included in this press release is a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA, which does not include the loss from NAYA TX or corresponding merger related costs. Additional financial tables are included in the Company’s 10-K, which can be found on the Company’s website at



https://www.invofertility.com/sec-filings/



or at



https://www.sec.gov/



.





Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure. This measure is not intended to be a substitute for those financial measures reported in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA has been included because management believes that, when considered together with the GAAP figures, it provides meaningful information related to our operating performance and liquidity and can enhance an overall understanding of financial results and trends. Adjusted EBITDA may be calculated by us differently than other companies that disclose measures with the same or similar terms. See our attached financials for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP measure to the nearest GAAP measure.







About INVO Fertility







We are a healthcare services fertility company dedicated to expanding assisted reproductive technology (”ART”) care to patients in need. Our principal commercial strategy is focused on building, acquiring and operating fertility clinics, including “INVO Centers” dedicated primarily to offering the intravaginal culture (“IVC”) procedure enabled by our INVOcell® medical device (“INVOcell”) and US-based, profitable in vitro fertilization (“IVF”) clinics. We have two operational INVO Centers in the United States and one IVF clinic. We also continue to engage in the sale and distribution of our INVOcell technology solution into third-party owned and operated fertility clinics. The INVOcell is a proprietary and revolutionary medical device, and the first to allow fertilization and early embryo development to take place



in vivo



within the woman's body. The IVC procedure provides patients with a more natural, intimate, and affordable experience in comparison to other ART treatments. We believe the IVC procedure can deliver comparable results at a fraction of the cost of traditional IVF and is a significantly more effective treatment than intrauterine insemination (“IUI”). For more information, please visit



www.invofertility.com



.







Safe Harbor Statement







This release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The Company invokes the protections of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements regarding our expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategies, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, as well as statements that include words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and other similar expressions are forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties, and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include those set forth in our filings at







www.sec.gov







. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.







For more information, please contact:









INVO Fertility, Inc.









Steve Shum, CEO







978-878-9505







sshum@invobio.com









Investor Contact









Lytham Partners, LLC









Robert Blum







602-889-9700







INVO@lythampartners.com





















INVO FERTILITY, INC.





























































CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS





































































For the Three Months Ended





December 31,













For the Year Ended





December 31,





















2024













2023













2024













2023











Revenue:

























































Clinic revenue









$





1,687,300













$





1,362,938













$





6,450,431













$





2,862,574













Product revenue













(1,334





)













18,816

















81,569

















158,001













Total revenue













1,685,966

















1,381,754

















6,532,000

















3,020,575













Operating expenses:

























































Cost of revenue













957,419

















886,750

















3,657,766

















1,934,437













Selling, general and administrative













3,476,101

















1,855,967

















9,078,804

















7,486,454













Research and development













484,780

















5,907

















489,660

















165,945













Loss on disposal of fixed assets













-

















-

















511,663

















-













Depreciation and amortization













231,810

















141,598

















919,603

















200,894













Total operating expenses













5,150,110

















2,890,222

















14,657,496

















9,787,730













Loss from operations













(3,464,144





)













(1,508,468





)













(8,125,496





)













(6,767,155





)









Other income (expense):

























































Gain (loss) from equity method investment













18,467

















(28,160





)













9,045

















(60,270





)









Impairment from equity method joint ventures













-

















(89,794





)













-

















(89,794





)









Gain on lease termination













-

















-

















94,551

















-













Loss from debt extinguishment













-

















(163,278





)













(40,491





)













(163,278





)









Interest expense













(231,824





)













(182,043





)













(1,056,360





)













(925,909





)









Foreign currency exchange loss













-

















(4





)













-

















(420





)









Total other income (expense)













(213,357





)













(463,279





)













(993,255





)













(1,239,671





)









Loss before income taxes













(3,677,501





)













(1,971,747





)













(9,118,751





)













(8,006,826





)









Income taxes













(54,008





)













23,035

















(22,913





)













27,786













Net loss attributable to INVO Fertility, Inc.









$





(3,623,493





)









$





(1,994,782





)













(9,095,838





)









$





(8,034,612





)









Common stock warrants deemed dividends













-

















-

















(250,635





)













-













Net loss attributable to common shareholders













(3,623,493





)













(1,994,782





)













(9,346,473





)













(8,034,612





)









Net loss per common share:

























































Basic









$





(9.04





)









$





(9.65





)









$





(30.19





)









$





(67.37





)









Diluted









$





(9.04





)









$





(9.65





)









$





(30.19





)









$





(67.37





)









Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:

























































Basic













401,011

















206,761

















309,539

















119,264













Diluted













401,011

















206,761

















309,539

















119,264























































































INVO FERTILITY, INC.









































ADJUSTED EBITDA





















































Three Months Ended













Year Ended

























December 31













December 31

























2024













2023













2024













2023























































Net loss attributable to INVO Fertility, Inc.





$





(3,623,493





)









$





(1,994,782





)









$





(9,095,838





)









$





(8,034,612





)

















Interest expense









145,200

















74,174

















434,077

















205,781





















Amortization of debt discount









86,624

















107,869

















622,283

















720,128





















Tax expense (benefit)









(54,008





)













23,035

















(22,913





)













27,786





















Stock-based compensation









36,010

















34,727

















1,246,918

















344,386





















Stock option expense









133,357

















144,804

















342,728

















1,049,109





















Non cash compensation for services









45,000

















45,000

















180,000

















180,000





















Reserve on other assets receivable









498,592

















-

















498,592

















-





















Foreign currency exchange loss









-

















4

















-

















420





















Loss on disposal of fixed assets









-

















-

















511,663

















-





















Gain on lease termination









-

















-

















(94,551





)













-





















Loss from debt extinguishment









-

















163,278

















40,491

















163,278





















Impairment on equity method JV









-

















89,794

























89,794





















Depreciation and amortization









231,810

















141,598

















919,603

















200,894















Adjusted EBITDA









$









(2,500,908









)













$









(1,170,499









)













$









(4,416,947









)













$









(5,053,036









)































































NAYA Therapeutics loss





$





1,519,000













$





-













$





1,519,000













$





-





















Merger-related costs





$





531,000













$





150,000













$





671,000













$





150,000















Adjusted EBITDA for fertility business









$









(450,908









)













$









(1,020,499









)













$









(2,226,947









)













$









(4,903,036









)





















































The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.