INVO Fertility, Inc. Reports Record Revenue Growth in Q4 2024 and Full Year 2024 Financial Results

INVO Fertility reported increased revenues and higher net losses for Q4 and full year 2024, focusing on fertility operations.
INVO Fertility, Inc. has reported its fourth quarter and full year financial results for 2024, showing significant revenue growth. In Q4 2024, revenue reached $1.68 million, a 22% increase from the previous year, while annual revenue surged by 116% to $6.53 million. Despite these gains, the company experienced a net loss that widened to $3.6 million in Q4 and $9.1 million for the year, largely due to the costs associated with the acquisition of NAYA Therapeutics. Adjusted EBITDA improved significantly, indicating better operational efficiency. The company's focus is now on fertility services following a decision to divest a majority stake in NAYA, with a commitment to expand its fertility clinic operations amid increasing demand for assisted reproductive technologies. The management believes that these changes position INVO Fertility for future growth and improved cash flow.
Potential Positives
- Revenue for Q4 2024 reached $1,685,966, representing a 22% increase compared to Q4 2023.
- Full-year 2024 revenue increased by 116% to $6,532,000 compared to $3,020,575 in 2023, indicating strong growth in the company's core operations.
- Adjusted EBITDA for Q4 2024 improved significantly by approximately $570,000 compared to the same period last year, showcasing operational efficiency advancements.
- The company's strategic decision to divest a majority stake in NAYA Therapeutics allows it to refocus on its core fertility operations and capitalize on favorable market trends in fertility care.
Potential Negatives
- Net loss increased significantly to $(9.1) million for the full year 2024, compared to $(8.0) million in the previous year.
- Adjusted EBITDA remained negative at $(2.2) million for 2024, despite an improvement over the prior year, indicating ongoing financial challenges.
- The company incurred substantial merger-related costs associated with the acquisition of NAYA Therapeutics, further impacting financial performance.
FAQ
What were INVO Fertility's Q4 2024 financial highlights?
Revenue for Q4 2024 was $1.69 million, a 22% increase compared to Q4 2023, despite a net loss increase.
How did the financial results for 2024 compare to 2023?
For 2024, revenue increased by 116% to $6.53 million, while the net loss rose to $9.1 million.
What changes did INVO Fertility make regarding NAYA Therapeutics?
INVO Fertility announced it would divest a majority stake in NAYA Therapeutics to focus on core fertility operations.
What are the future plans for INVO Fertility?
The company plans to expand its fertility clinics into new markets to meet rising public demand for fertility solutions.
What is Adjusted EBITDA and how was it used in the report?
Adjusted EBITDA provides insights into operational performance, excluding losses from NAYA Therapeutics and merger-related costs.
Full Release
SARASOTA, Fla., April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INVO Fertility, Inc. (Nasdaq: IVF) (“INVO Fertility” or the “Company”), a healthcare services fertility company focused on expanding access to advanced treatment through the establishment, acquisition and operation of fertility clinics, today announced fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results.
Q4 2024 Financial Highlights (all metrics compared to Q4 2023 unless otherwise noted)
Revenue was $1,685,966, an increase of 22% compared to $1,381,754.
Consolidated clinic revenue from the Company's INVO Center in Atlanta, Georgia, and fertility clinic in Madison, Wisconsin increased 24% to $1,687,300, compared to $1,362,938.
Revenue from all clinics, including both consolidated and equity method clinics, was $2,034,332, an increase of 24% compared to $1,634,912.
Net loss increased to $(3.6) million compared to $(2.0) million as a result of the addition of NAYA Therapeutics during the period and the corresponding merger costs.
Adjusted EBITDA (see table included) was $(450,908) compared to $(1.0) million in the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA does not include the loss from NAYA Therapeutics, Inc. (“NAYA TX”) or corresponding merger related costs, which, as recently announced, the Company is in the process of divesting a majority stake in.
2024 Financial Highlights (all metrics compared to 2023 unless otherwise noted)
Revenue was $6,532,000, an increase of 116% compared to $3,020,575.
Consolidated clinic revenue increased 125% to $6,450,431, compared to $2,862,574.
Revenue from all clinics was $7,731,177, including both consolidated and equity method clinics, an increase of 78% compared to $4,346,933.
Net loss increased to $(9.1) million compared to $(8.0) million as a result of the addition of NAYA Therapeutics and corresponding merger costs.
Adjusted EBITDA (see table included) was $(2.2) compared to $(4.9) million.
Management Commentary
“We achieved record revenue during 2024 of $6.5 million, an increase of 116% compared to 2023, thanks to the hard work of our fertility teams at our clinics across the U.S.,” commented Steve Shum, CEO of INVO Fertility. “Importantly, we have dramatically streamlined and improved our fertility-based operating structure to move the Company towards positive cash flow. In fact, Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2024 was the best quarterly period in the Company’s recent history showing an improvement of approximately $570,000 from the comparable period of a year ago.”
“Following our announcement to divest a majority stake in NAYA TX, we have refocused our efforts towards being a fertility company to continue capitalizing on the favorable market trends and recent policy developments that underscore the importance of fertility care. Leveraging the success of our existing three operating fertility centers in Wisconsin, Georgia and Alabama, we are actively pursuing expansion into additional markets. Our planned expansion comes at a pivotal moment given the further declines in the U.S. fertility rate and rising public demand for solutions which are aligned with our objective to expand access to care for patients in need.”
Return to Focus on Fertility Operations
On April 14, 2025, the Company announced its decision to divest a majority stake in NAYA TX. The retained minority position is expected to provide value upside for the Company, assuming the successful clinical development of NAYA TX’s bifunctional antibodies. The revised corporate structure is intended to enable both businesses to focus on their respective opportunities and operations, with the existing management team and board of directors set to lead the INVO Fertility, Inc. public company moving forward. NAYA TX will return to being a privately held biotechnology company led by its management team and board. The final separation is subject to completing definitive transaction documents and key closing conditions, including receipt of necessary approvals.
The global fertility services market is projected to grow driven by rising infertility rates, delayed parenthood, and increasing acceptance of assisted reproductive technologies (ART). In the U.S., the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported a 50% increase in ART-conceived births from 2012 to 2021, with ART now accounting for 2.3% of all births.
Use of Non-GAAP Measure
Included in this press release is a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA, which does not include the loss from NAYA TX or corresponding merger related costs. Additional financial tables are included in the Company’s 10-K, which can be found on the Company’s website at
https://www.invofertility.com/sec-filings/
or at
https://www.sec.gov/
.
Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure. This measure is not intended to be a substitute for those financial measures reported in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA has been included because management believes that, when considered together with the GAAP figures, it provides meaningful information related to our operating performance and liquidity and can enhance an overall understanding of financial results and trends. Adjusted EBITDA may be calculated by us differently than other companies that disclose measures with the same or similar terms. See our attached financials for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP measure to the nearest GAAP measure.
About INVO Fertility
We are a healthcare services fertility company dedicated to expanding assisted reproductive technology (”ART”) care to patients in need. Our principal commercial strategy is focused on building, acquiring and operating fertility clinics, including “INVO Centers” dedicated primarily to offering the intravaginal culture (“IVC”) procedure enabled by our INVOcell® medical device (“INVOcell”) and US-based, profitable in vitro fertilization (“IVF”) clinics. We have two operational INVO Centers in the United States and one IVF clinic. We also continue to engage in the sale and distribution of our INVOcell technology solution into third-party owned and operated fertility clinics. The INVOcell is a proprietary and revolutionary medical device, and the first to allow fertilization and early embryo development to take place
in vivo
within the woman's body. The IVC procedure provides patients with a more natural, intimate, and affordable experience in comparison to other ART treatments. We believe the IVC procedure can deliver comparable results at a fraction of the cost of traditional IVF and is a significantly more effective treatment than intrauterine insemination (“IUI”). For more information, please visit
www.invofertility.com
.
Safe Harbor Statement
This release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The Company invokes the protections of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements regarding our expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategies, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, as well as statements that include words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and other similar expressions are forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties, and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include those set forth in our filings at
www.sec.gov
. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.
INVO FERTILITY, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
For the Three Months Ended
December 31,
For the Year Ended
December 31,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Revenue:
Clinic revenue
$
1,687,300
$
1,362,938
$
6,450,431
$
2,862,574
Product revenue
(1,334
)
18,816
81,569
158,001
Total revenue
1,685,966
1,381,754
6,532,000
3,020,575
Operating expenses:
Cost of revenue
957,419
886,750
3,657,766
1,934,437
Selling, general and administrative
3,476,101
1,855,967
9,078,804
7,486,454
Research and development
484,780
5,907
489,660
165,945
Loss on disposal of fixed assets
-
-
511,663
-
Depreciation and amortization
231,810
141,598
919,603
200,894
Total operating expenses
5,150,110
2,890,222
14,657,496
9,787,730
Loss from operations
(3,464,144
)
(1,508,468
)
(8,125,496
)
(6,767,155
)
Other income (expense):
Gain (loss) from equity method investment
18,467
(28,160
)
9,045
(60,270
)
Impairment from equity method joint ventures
-
(89,794
)
-
(89,794
)
Gain on lease termination
-
-
94,551
-
Loss from debt extinguishment
-
(163,278
)
(40,491
)
(163,278
)
Interest expense
(231,824
)
(182,043
)
(1,056,360
)
(925,909
)
Foreign currency exchange loss
-
(4
)
-
(420
)
Total other income (expense)
(213,357
)
(463,279
)
(993,255
)
(1,239,671
)
Loss before income taxes
(3,677,501
)
(1,971,747
)
(9,118,751
)
(8,006,826
)
Income taxes
(54,008
)
23,035
(22,913
)
27,786
Net loss attributable to INVO Fertility, Inc.
$
(3,623,493
)
$
(1,994,782
)
(9,095,838
)
$
(8,034,612
)
Common stock warrants deemed dividends
-
-
(250,635
)
-
Net loss attributable to common shareholders
(3,623,493
)
(1,994,782
)
(9,346,473
)
(8,034,612
)
Net loss per common share:
Basic
$
(9.04
)
$
(9.65
)
$
(30.19
)
$
(67.37
)
Diluted
$
(9.04
)
$
(9.65
)
$
(30.19
)
$
(67.37
)
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:
Basic
401,011
206,761
309,539
119,264
Diluted
401,011
206,761
309,539
119,264
INVO FERTILITY, INC.
ADJUSTED EBITDA
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31
December 31
2024
2023
2024
2023
Net loss attributable to INVO Fertility, Inc.
$
(3,623,493
)
$
(1,994,782
)
$
(9,095,838
)
$
(8,034,612
)
Interest expense
145,200
74,174
434,077
205,781
Amortization of debt discount
86,624
107,869
622,283
720,128
Tax expense (benefit)
(54,008
)
23,035
(22,913
)
27,786
Stock-based compensation
36,010
34,727
1,246,918
344,386
Stock option expense
133,357
144,804
342,728
1,049,109
Non cash compensation for services
45,000
45,000
180,000
180,000
Reserve on other assets receivable
498,592
-
498,592
-
Foreign currency exchange loss
-
4
-
420
Loss on disposal of fixed assets
-
-
511,663
-
Gain on lease termination
-
-
(94,551
)
-
Loss from debt extinguishment
-
163,278
40,491
163,278
Impairment on equity method JV
-
89,794
89,794
Depreciation and amortization
231,810
141,598
919,603
200,894
Adjusted EBITDA
$
(2,500,908
)
$
(1,170,499
)
$
(4,416,947
)
$
(5,053,036
)
NAYA Therapeutics loss
$
1,519,000
$
-
$
1,519,000
$
-
Merger-related costs
$
531,000
$
150,000
$
671,000
$
150,000
Adjusted EBITDA for fertility business
$
(450,908
)
$
(1,020,499
)
$
(2,226,947
)
$
(4,903,036
)
