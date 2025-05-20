INVO Fertility, Inc. Reports Q1 2025 Financial Results and Strategic Focus on Core Fertility Operations

INVO Fertility reported Q1 2025 revenue growth but significant net losses, primarily due to impairment charges related to NAYA Therapeutics.

INVO Fertility, Inc. recently reported its financial results for the first quarter of 2025, highlighting a revenue increase of 4% to $1,637,185 compared to the same period in 2024. Despite the revenue growth, the company saw a significant net loss of $(17.4) million, mainly due to a non-cash impairment charge related to its acquisition of NAYA Therapeutics, alongside operating losses from that subsidiary. Adjusted EBITDA, excluding certain losses, was $(606,551), reflecting a decline from the prior year. INVO Fertility is focusing on its core mission in reproductive health and plans to divest a majority stake in NAYA TX to enhance operational efficiency. The CEO emphasized the company’s commitment to expanding access to fertility care amid rising demand and the strategic initiatives aimed at accelerating growth at existing clinics.

Revenue experienced a 4% increase to $1,637,185, indicating growth compared to the same period last year.

The Company announced a strategic divestiture of a majority stake in NAYA Therapeutics, allowing a clearer focus on its core fertility operations.

Management expressed optimism about leveraging supportive policy shifts and the growing demand for fertility solutions, positioning the Company for future growth opportunities.

Initiatives to implement at existing clinics aim to accelerate organic growth, with plans for further expansion through acquisitions.

Net loss increased significantly to $(17.4) million compared to $(1.6) million in the previous year, indicating severe financial challenges.

An impairment charge of $14.6 million on assets related to the acquisition of NAYA Therapeutics raises concerns about past investment decisions and the effectiveness of acquisitions.

Adjusted EBITDA remained negative at $(606,551), worsening from $(427,467) in the prior year, suggesting ongoing operational inefficiencies despite revenue growth.

SARASOTA, Fla., May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INVO Fertility, Inc. (Nasdaq: IVF) (“INVO Fertility” or the “Company”), a healthcare services fertility company focused on expanding access to advanced treatment through the establishment, acquisition and operation of fertility clinics and related businesses and technologies, today announced first quarter 2025 financial results.







Q1 2025 Financial Highlights (all metrics compared to Q1 2024 unless otherwise noted)









Adjusted EBITDA (see table included) was $(606,551) compared to $(427,467) in the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA does not include the impairment and operating losses from NAYA TX, or corresponding transaction related costs, since, as recently announced, the Company is in the process of divesting a majority stake in NAYA TX.













Management Commentary







“After announcing the divestiture of a majority stake in NAYA TX, we’ve sharpened our focus on our core mission as a fertility company, poised to seize opportunities in a dynamic market bolstered by supportive policy shifts of the current administration supporting developments that underscore the importance of fertility care,” commented Steve Shum, CEO of INVO Fertility. “This strategic move aligns with the ongoing decline in U.S. fertility rates and growing demand for accessible fertility solutions, reinforcing our commitment to broadening care for patients in need.”





“With our strategic focus on fertility now clear, we have implemented a series of initiatives at our existing clinics that we believe will help accelerate organic clinic growth in the future. Furthermore, building on our three established fertility centers, we’re actively exploring expansion, with a near-term focus on acquisitions. These initiatives, coupled with a highly efficient and scalable operating structure, should allow us to drive toward our key objective of reaching cash flow break-even and profitability,” Shum concluded.







Return to Focus on Fertility Operations







On April 14, 2025, the Company announced its decision to divest a majority stake in NAYA TX. The retained minority position is expected to provide value upside for the Company, assuming the successful clinical development of NAYA TX’s bifunctional antibodies. The revised corporate structure is intended to enable both businesses to focus on their respective opportunities and operations, with the existing management team and board of directors set to lead the public company (INVO Fertility, Inc.) moving forward. NAYA TX will return to being a privately held biotechnology company led by its management team and board. The final separation is subject to completing definitive transaction documents and key closing conditions, including receipt of necessary approvals.







Use of Non-GAAP Measure







Included in this press release is a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA, which does not include the loss from NAYA TX or the corresponding merger-related costs. Additional financial tables are included in the Company’s 10-Q, which can be found on the Company’s website at



https://www.invofertility.com/sec-filings/



or at



https://www.sec.gov/



.





Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure. This measure is not intended to be a substitute for those financial measures reported in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA has been included because management believes that, when considered together with the GAAP figures, it provides meaningful information related to our operating performance and liquidity and can enhance an overall understanding of financial results and trends. Adjusted EBITDA may be calculated by us differently than other companies that disclose measures with the same or similar terms. See our attached financials for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP measure to the nearest GAAP measure.







About INVO Fertility







We are a healthcare services fertility company dedicated to expanding assisted reproductive technology (”ART”) care to patients in need. Our principal commercial strategy is focused on building, acquiring and operating fertility clinics, including “INVO Centers” dedicated primarily to offering the intravaginal culture (“IVC”) procedure enabled by our INVOcell



®



medical device (“INVOcell”) and US-based, profitable in vitro fertilization (“IVF”) clinics. We have two operational INVO Centers in the United States and one IVF clinic. We also continue to engage in the sale and distribution of our INVOcell technology solution into third-party owned and operated fertility clinics. The INVOcell is a proprietary and revolutionary medical device, and the first to allow fertilization and early embryo development to take place



in vivo



within the woman's body. The IVC procedure provides patients with a more natural, intimate, and affordable experience in comparison to other ART treatments. We believe the IVC procedure can deliver comparable results at a fraction of the cost of traditional IVF and is a significantly more effective treatment than intrauterine insemination (“IUI”). For more information, please visit



www.invofertility.com



.







INVO FERTILITY, INC.













CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS













































For the Three Months Ended March 31,

















2025













2024











Revenue:





























Clinic revenue





$





1,621,553













$





1,537,199













Product revenue









15,632

















39,087













Total revenue









1,637,185

















1,576,286













Operating expenses:





























Cost of revenue









1,044,929

















850,234













Selling, general and administrative









2,554,474

















1,440,586













Research and development









265,663

















4,880





















14,645,069

















-













Loss on disposal of fixed assets









-

















561,663













Depreciation and amortization









234,462

















226,960













Total operating expenses









18,744,597

















3,084,323













Loss from operations









(17,107,412





)













(1,508,037





)









Other income (expense):





























Gain (loss) from equity method investment









15,096

















104













Gain on lease termination









-

















94,551













Interest expense









(311,270





)













(181,295





)









Total other income (expense)









(296,174





)













(86,640





)









Loss before income taxes









(17,403,586





)













(1,594,677





)









Income taxes









-

















1,836













Net loss attributable to INVO Fertility, Inc.





$





(17,403,586





)









$





(1,596,513





)





































Net loss per common share:





























Basic





$





(12.53





)









$





(7.55





)









Diluted





$





(12.53





)









$





(7.55





)









Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:





























Basic









1,389,141

















211,329













Diluted









1,389,141

















211,329

























































Adjusted EBITDA

















Three Months Ended













March 31













2025









2024





























Net loss attributable to INVO Fertility, Inc.





$





(17,403,586





)









$





(1,596,513





)









Interest expense









224,215

















83,257













Amortization of debt discount









87,055

















98,038













Tax expense









-

















1,836













Stock-based compensation









-

















142,542













Stock option expense









70,655

















71,301













Non cash compensation for services









45,000

















45,000













Loss on disposal of fixed assets









-

















561,663













Gain on lease termination









-

















(94,551





)









Depreciation and amortization









234,462

















226,960















Adjusted EBITDA









$









(16,742,199









)













$









(460,467









)































NAYA Therapeutics impairment





$





14,645,069













$





-













NAYA Therapeutics loss









1,266,246

















-













Merger-related costs









224,333

















33,000















Adjusted EBITDA for fertility business









$









(606,551









)













$









(427,467









)





























The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.