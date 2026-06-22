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INVO Fertility, Inc. Q1 Loss Drops

June 22, 2026 — 09:39 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - INVO Fertility, Inc. (IVF) announced earnings for its first quarter that Dropped from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled -$5.539 million. This compares with -$17.403 million last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 23.1% to $2.015 million from $1.637 million last year.

INVO Fertility, Inc. earnings at glance (GAAP):

-Earnings: -$5.539 Mln. vs. -$17.403 Mln. last year. -Revenue: $2.015 Mln vs. $1.637 Mln last year.

This rise in the first-quarter revenue reflects increased revenue from growth initiatives at the Georgia clinic, as well as the addition of Family Beginnings following its acquisition.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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