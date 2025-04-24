INVO Fertility To Begin Trading Under New Nasdaq Ticker Symbol 'IVF'

(RTTNews) - INVO Fertility, Inc. (NAYA), Thursday announced that it will begin trading under the new Nasdaq ticker symbol "IVF" at the market open on April 28, 2025, as part of its strategic rebranding and business realignment.

The company, previously known as NAYA Biosciences, said the symbol change reflects its renewed focus on fertility care following the separation of its oncology and fertility operations, first announced on April 14, 2025.

INVO confirmed that the CUSIP number for its common stock will remain unchanged.

"Our new Nasdaq ticker symbol of 'IVF' reflects our go-forward business concentration on the fertility care market," said Steve Shum, CEO of INVO Fertility. "We're focused on building, acquiring, and operating fertility clinics, and helping more people access affordable reproductive services."

The change aligns with INVO's mission to expand access to assisted reproductive technologies or ART in the U.S., particularly through its proprietary INVOcell device and intravaginal culture or IVC procedure, a more affordable and intimate alternative to traditional IVF.

The rebranding comes at a time when national attention on fertility access is growing, including a recent executive order from the U.S. President aimed at reducing the cost of IVF and expanding availability.

INVO currently operates two INVO Centers and one IVF clinic in the U.S. and continues to distribute its INVOcell technology to third-party fertility providers.

Currently, NAYA is trading at $2.00 up by 4.60 percent on the Nasdaq.

