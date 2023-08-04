News & Insights

Markets
INVO

INVO Bioscience Prices Offering Of 1.58 Mln Units At $2.85/unit

August 04, 2023 — 09:36 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - INVO Bioscience, Inc. (INVO), a fertility solutions provider, on Friday announced the pricing of its public offering of 1,580,000 units at $2.85 per unit.

Each unit consists of one share and two warrants, each to purchase one share of common stock.

Gross proceeds from the offering, scheduled to be closed on August 8, are expected to be at around $4.5 million.

The warrants will be immediately exercisable at a price of $2.85 per share and will expire five years from the date of issuance.

Maxim Group LLC is serving as the sole placement agent in connection with this offering.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

INVO

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.