INVO Bioscience Prices Offering Of 1.58 Mln Units At $2.85/unit

(RTTNews) - INVO Bioscience, Inc. (INVO), a fertility solutions provider, on Friday announced the pricing of its public offering of 1,580,000 units at $2.85 per unit.

Each unit consists of one share and two warrants, each to purchase one share of common stock.

Gross proceeds from the offering, scheduled to be closed on August 8, are expected to be at around $4.5 million.

The warrants will be immediately exercisable at a price of $2.85 per share and will expire five years from the date of issuance.

Maxim Group LLC is serving as the sole placement agent in connection with this offering.

