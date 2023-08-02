INVO Bioscience (INVO) Price Target Increased by 1900.00% to 20.40

The average one-year price target for INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) has been revised to 20.40 / share. This is an increase of 1,900.00% from the prior estimate of 1.02 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 20.20 to a high of 21.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 311.29% from the latest reported closing price of 4.96 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 29 funds or institutions reporting positions in INVO Bioscience. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to INVO is 0.01%, a decrease of 37.57%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 70.70% to 2,489K shares. The put/call ratio of INVO is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Armistice Capital holds 1,380K shares representing 166.88% ownership of the company.

AWM Investment holds 624K shares representing 75.45% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 259K shares representing 31.34% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 106K shares representing 12.76% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 87K shares representing 10.54% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

INVO Bioscience Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

INVO Bioscience is a medical device company focused on creating simplified, lower cost treatments for patients diagnosed with infertility. Our solution, the INVO Procedure, is a disruptive new technology. The INVO Procedure is a revolutionary in vivo method of vaginal incubation that offers patients a more natural and intimate experience. Our lead product, the INVOcell, is a patented medical device used in infertility treatment and is considered an Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART). The INVOcell is the first Intravaginal Culture (IVC) system in the world used for the natural in vivo incubation of eggs and sperm during fertilization and early embryo development, as an alternative to traditional In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) and Intrauterine Insemination (IUI). Our mission is to increase access to care and expand fertility treatment across the globe with a goal to lower the cost of care and increase availability of care.

