Invizyne selected for $2M project to enable enzyme production

November 19, 2024 — 09:15 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks

Invizyne (IZTC) Technologies announced it was awarded a $2 million project to enable enzyme production for cell-free biomanufacturing of sustainable aviation fuel, SAF. The project is a cost share grant from the U.S. Department of Defense’s BioMADE initiative, in partnership with the University of Georgia. It is one of 17 BioMADE projects announced on October 30, 2024, to drive the scale-up and commercialization of American biomanufactured products.

