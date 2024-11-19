Invizyne selected for $2M project to enable enzyme production

Invizyne (IZTC) Technologies announced it was awarded a $2 million project to enable enzyme production for cell-free biomanufacturing of sustainable aviation fuel, SAF. The project is a cost share grant from the U.S. Department of Defense’s BioMADE initiative, in partnership with the University of Georgia. It is one of 17 BioMADE projects announced on October 30, 2024, to drive the scale-up and commercialization of American biomanufactured products.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on IZTC:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.