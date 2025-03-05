Invivyd Reports Continued Neutralizing Activity Of PEMGARDA Against Dominant SARS-CoV-2 Variant

(RTTNews) - Invivyd, Inc. (IVVD) has announced that its investigational monoclonal antibody, PEMGARDA or pemivibart, continues to show consistent and clinically meaningful in vitro neutralization activity against the currently dominant SARS-CoV-2 variant LP.8.1.

This follows previous positive results showing that PEMGARDA remains effective against various SARS-CoV-2 variants, including KP.3.1.1 and XEC.

The neutralization activity of pemivibart has remained stable since the Omicron BA.2 lineage, with no significant changes in effectiveness, affirming its broad utility.

The company also highlighted the stability of the pemivibart epitope, which remains structurally intact, allowing continued efficacy even as the virus evolves.

This makes PEMGARDA a promising option for pre-exposure prophylaxis or PrEP in immunocompromised patients, who may not respond well to vaccines.

Invivyd also reported that data on PEMGARDA's ongoing neutralization activity have been provided to the U.S. FDA, and an update to the product's fact sheet for healthcare providers is anticipated.

In addition, Invivyd's next-generation monoclonal antibody candidate, VYD2311, also demonstrated stable epitope and effective neutralization against LP.8.1, positioning it as another potential therapeutic for COVID-19.

Currently, IVVD is trading at $1.01 down by 3.80 percent on the Nasdaq.

