News & Insights

Stocks
IVVD

Invivyd pulls 2024 revenue guidance on ‘recent growth headwind’

October 29, 2024 — 10:50 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

The company said, “Withdraws formal revenue guidance due to recent growth headwind from U.S. FDA’s late-Q3 2024 warning on potential for substantially reduced activity of pemivibart through the PEMGARDA Fact Sheet and other media based on contested, third-party, non-peer-reviewed, non-reproducible, virologic activity data from a non-pemivibart antibody.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on IVVD:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

IVVD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.