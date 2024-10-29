Invivyd pulls 2024 revenue guidance on ‘recent growth headwind’

The company said, “Withdraws formal revenue guidance due to recent growth headwind from U.S. FDA’s late-Q3 2024 warning on potential for substantially reduced activity of pemivibart through the PEMGARDA Fact Sheet and other media based on contested, third-party, non-peer-reviewed, non-reproducible, virologic activity data from a non-pemivibart antibody.”
