Invivyd price target lowered to $10 from $15 at H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright lowered the firm’s price target on Invivyd (IVVD) to $10 from $15 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares following the Q3 report. The firm expects expect the launch of Pemgarda, which is off to a slower than expected start, to accelerate in 2025.
