Invivyd price target lowered to $10 from $15 at H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright lowered the firm’s price target on Invivyd (IVVD) to $10 from $15 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares following the Q3 report. The firm expects expect the launch of Pemgarda, which is off to a slower than expected start, to accelerate in 2025.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on IVVD:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.