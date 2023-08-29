Invivyd (IVVD) Stock Rises 18% in 3 Months: Here's Why

Invivyd’s IVVD shares have seen a significant rise, owing to the company's encouraging progress in the development of VYD222, its leading investigational monoclonal antibody candidate.

The company is evaluating VYD222 in a phase I dose-ranging study to prevent symptomatic COVID-19 in immunocompromised people. The study is being conducted in Australia with an aim to assess the safety, tolerability and serum virus neutralizing activity of VYD222 in healthy adults.

Initial data from the study revealed that a single administration of VYD222 was well tolerated across all tested dose levels(1500 mg, 2500 mg and 4500 mg) with no reports of serious adverse events. Additionally, serum samples from all dose levels exhibited robust neutralization activity against the Omicron XBB.1.5 variant by day seven.

Shares of Invivyd rallied 18.3% in the past three months against the industry’s 3.5% decline.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Based on the above data, the company plans to initiate a CANOPY study with 4500 mg dose of VYD222. Although all the doses of VYD222 have shown potential against symptomatic COVID-19 in the phase I study, the 4500mg dose showed the highest levels of serum neutralizing titers against Omicron XBB.1.5 variant. This decision was influenced by the FDA's recommendation for a cautious benchmark of serum neutralizing titers. The company believes that the 4500 mg dose could provide prolonged protection and guard against any weakening of the neutralizing effect as the SARS-CoV-2 virus evolves over time.

The CANOPY study will enroll around 750 participants across two cohorts. While cohort A will focus on immunocompromised individuals using serum neutralizing titers as the primary efficacy endpoint, cohort B will assess safety and tolerability in individuals who are at risk of SARS-CoV-2 exposure. Data from this study will further support the submission for a potential emergency use authorization of VYD222. Initial data from the study is expected by 2023-end.

VYD222 was developed based on another experimental treatment called adintrevimab, which has been proved to be safe and effective in a previous clinical study for preventing and treating COVID-19.

