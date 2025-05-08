Invivyd, Inc. to Host Conference Call on May 15, 2025, to Discuss Q1 Financial Results and Business Highlights

Invivyd, Inc. will hold a conference call on May 15, 2025, to discuss Q1 financial results and business updates.

Quiver AI Summary

Invivyd, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing treatments for serious viral infectious diseases, has announced a conference call on May 15, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss its financial results for the first quarter of 2025 and share recent business updates. Participants can register for the call through a provided link, and analysts are encouraged to join early for the Q&A session. A replay of the call will be available on the company’s investor relations website shortly after the event. Invivyd specializes in antibody development, including a recently authorized monoclonal antibody by the U.S. FDA, showcasing its innovative approach to addressing viral threats like SARS-CoV-2.

Potential Positives

Invivyd, Inc. is holding a conference call to discuss its financial results and recent business highlights, indicating transparency and engagement with investors.

The company received emergency use authorization (EUA) from the U.S. FDA for a monoclonal antibody, demonstrating regulatory progress and validation of its pipeline.

Invivyd's focus on delivering protection from serious viral infectious diseases positions it strategically in a critical healthcare market, particularly with its innovative technology platform.

Potential Negatives

Announcement of a financial results conference call may indicate the need to address concerns about the company's financial performance or business viability.



Use of the term "emergency use authorization" for the monoclonal antibody suggests the product may not yet be fully validated for commercial use, potentially limiting market confidence.



Focus solely on SARS-CoV-2 may imply a lack of diversification in the product pipeline, making the company vulnerable to fluctuations in a single market segment.

FAQ

When is the Invivyd conference call?

The Invivyd conference call is scheduled for Thursday, May 15, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. ET.

How can I join the Invivyd conference call?

You can register for the webcast through the provided registration link in the press release.

Will there be a replay of the Invivyd conference call?

Yes, a replay of the webcast will be available on the company’s investor relations website approximately two hours after the call.

What is Invivyd's focus as a biopharmaceutical company?

Invivyd is dedicated to delivering protection from serious viral infectious diseases, with a focus on developing monoclonal antibodies.

What recent authorization has Invivyd received?

Invivyd received emergency use authorization from the U.S. FDA for a monoclonal antibody in March 2024.

$IVVD Insider Trading Activity

$IVVD insiders have traded $IVVD stock on the open market 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 15 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IVVD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

TERRANCE MCGUIRE has made 0 purchases and 15 sales selling 1,621,322 shares for an estimated $836,953.

$IVVD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 35 institutional investors add shares of $IVVD stock to their portfolio, and 36 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

WALTHAM, Mass., May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Invivyd, Inc. (Nasdaq: IVVD), a biopharmaceutical company devoted to delivering protection from serious viral infectious diseases, today announced that it will host a conference call on Thursday, May 15, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025, and provide recent business highlights.





About Invivyd







Invivyd, Inc. (Nasdaq: IVVD) is a biopharmaceutical company devoted to delivering protection from serious viral infectious diseases, beginning with SARS-CoV-2. Invivyd deploys a proprietary integrated technology platform unique in the industry designed to assess, monitor, develop, and adapt to create best in class antibodies. In March 2024, Invivyd received emergency use authorization (EUA) from the U.S. FDA for a monoclonal antibody (mAb) in its pipeline of innovative antibody candidates. Visit https://invivyd.com/ to learn more.







Media Relations







(781) 208-1747







media@invivyd.com









Investor Relations







(781) 208-1747







investors@invivyd.com





